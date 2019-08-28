Tuesday’s Starhopper Test Flight May Have Been Its Last

What’s next for the SpaceX Starhopper vehicle, following Tuesday’s successful test launch from Boca Chica Beach? SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly saying Tuesday’s flight will be the last for the Starhopper.

Musk tells Reuters that the vehicle will now become a stationary test stand for carrying out additional ground-based firings of the next-generation Raptor engine. That development follows Tuesday afternoon’s event in which the prototype Mars rocketship lifted off a launchpad, reached an altitude of 500 feet, maneuvered sideways another 650 feet to the east, and set back down on another landing pad.

Starhopper is the first prototype of the SpaceX Starship which, as envisioned, will return humans to the moon, and eventually bring them to Mars.