Turkey Denies Reports That Syria Will Aid Kurds

(AP) – A Turkish minister says reports that Syrian government forces are entering a Syrian Kurdish-held enclave “are false,” adding that any move by Damascus to protect the Kurdish militia there would be a “disaster” for the region.

Speaking to reporters after a weekly Cabinet meeting Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Turkey was determined to continue its military offensive in the Afrin enclave and has no plans to withdraw. Bozdag said “this offensive will continue with determination until the last terrorist is rendered ineffective.” Turkey views the Kurdish fighters in Afrin as terrorists because of their links to insurgents fighting inside Turkey’s borders.

Syrian state media reported earlier that pro-government forces would enter Afrin “within hours” to “bolster” local forces in confronting Turkey’s “aggression” after reaching an agreement with the Kurdish militia. Bozdag said: “This report has not been confirmed by authorities. It is false and has no relation with the truth.”