Home WORLD Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids
Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids
WORLD
0

Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids

0
0
dc-cover-f9sf035iat9rniufad1sd5r5h6-20161230134735-medi
now viewing

Turkey detains 40 suspected IS militants in raids

640x-1
now playing

Garbage Trucks To Block Possible Times Square Truck Attacks

HIGH SPEED CHASE
now playing

Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase

mideast_syria_rebel_s_bhan
now playing

Cease-Fire Takes Effect In War-Ravaged Syria

static2-politico-com
now playing

Russia Considers Retaliating Against US

kerry-trump-israel
now playing

Trump Responds After Kerry's Speech

1676763_630x354
now playing

Actress Dies A Day After Her Daughter

479
now playing

Swedes Charge Syrian Asylum Seeker With War Crime

1474274790550
now playing

The Latest: Syrian Army Announces Truce After 'Successes'

Russia Military Plane
now playing

Russian Plane Crash Probe Rules Out Explosion

medium
now playing

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

(AP) – Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained some 40 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in southern Turkey.

Anadolu Agency says special forces police, backed by armored vehicles and a helicopter, conducted the raids in the city of Adana early today.

Those detained are suspected of membership in the extremist group and of engaging in IS propaganda, the agency said.

Turkey has, since 2015, suffered a wave of deadly bombing attacks carried out either by IS militants or by Kurdish militants.

The country sent troops and tanks into northern Syria in August to support Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters in clearing a border area of the IS group and curbing the territorial expansion of Syrian Kurdish groups.

Related posts:

  1. Cease-Fire Takes Effect In War-Ravaged Syria
  2. Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan
  3. The Latest: Syrian Army Announces Truce After ‘Successes’
  4. Turkey, Russia Discussing Syria Cease-Fire
Related Posts
mideast_syria_rebel_s_bhan

Cease-Fire Takes Effect In War-Ravaged Syria

Zack Cantu 0
static2-politico-com

Russia Considers Retaliating Against US

Zack Cantu 0
1676763_630x354

Actress Dies A Day After Her Daughter

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video