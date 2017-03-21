Home WORLD Turkey Objects To Electronics Restrictions
(AP) – Turkey’s transportation minister says his country is in talks with United States authorities to “stop or soften” the U.S. restriction on electronics for flights bound from Istanbul to the U.S.  Minister Ahmet Arslan objected to the restriction on Tuesday, saying it would reduce both the comfort and number of passengers, the private Dogan news agency reported.

Arslan urged the U.S. to “not confuse Istanbul with other places,” saying that Turkish authorities already take every possible security precaution. He added Turkey expects the issue to be resolved in the coming days.  Turkey’s main carrier, Turkish Airlines, posted a notice on its website informing passengers to not bring on board “any electronic or electrical devices larger than a cellphone or smartphone (except medical devices)” to flights arriving in U.S. destinations.

