Turkey Raises Number Of IS Suspects Detained In Sweep To 748
Turkey Raises Number Of IS Suspects Detained In Sweep To 748

(AP) — Turkey’s Interior Ministry has raised the number of suspects detained in a major sweep against the Islamic State group to 748.

Turkey on Sunday launched a security operation against people with alleged links to IS in 29 Turkish cities, including in Istanbul, Ankara and in the border cities of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa. Over 440 people were detained.

In a statement released today, the ministry raised the number of suspects detained 748. It did not provide details.

Turkey has suffered dozens of deadly attacks linked to IS or Kurdish militants, and has been stepping up its anti-terrorism efforts.

The IS group claimed responsibility for a New Year’s mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. It claims to have multiple cells in Turkey.

