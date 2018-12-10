Home WORLD Turkey Rejects Trump’s Assertion Over Pastor
Turkey Rejects Trump’s Assertion Over Pastor
WORLD
0

Turkey Rejects Trump’s Assertion Over Pastor

0
0
American pastor Andrew Brunson
now viewing

Turkey Rejects Trump’s Assertion Over Pastor

beach_at_south_padre_island_picture_1114
now playing

Cameron County Reopens South Padre Island Beaches

MELANIA TRUMP
now playing

Melania Trump Says She Ignores Rumors Of Trump's Infidelity

US AND RUSSIAN ASTRONAUGHT REACH RUSSIA
now playing

US, Russian Astronauts Reach Russia After Emergency Landing

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook Won't Say Who's Behind Security Breach

HURRICANE MICHAEL MEXICO BEACH
now playing

Neighboring Gulf Towns See Different Sides Of Storm's Fury

hurricane michael damage
now playing

Death Toll Expected To Rise

US ARMY
now playing

Army Expelled 500 Immigrant Recruits In 1 Year

GUN RANGE BANNS 2 FOR GUN SELFIE
now playing

2 Men Banned From Gun Range After Selfie With Firearm; Watch Video

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search To Resume For Remaining 2 Swept Away In Texas Floods

Ted Cruz slams Beto O’Rourke
now playing

O'Rourke Raises $38.1M, Triples Cruz Despite Sagging Polls

(AP) – Turkey has rejected President Donald Trump’s assertion that U.S. pressure had contributed to the release from house arrest of American pastor Andrew Brunson.  Fahrettin Altun, the communications director of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, voiced objection to Trump’s comments in a tweet that the U.S. had worked “very hard” over the case of the pastor.

Altun insisted that Turkish courts were independent from government and impartial: “We would like to remind him once again that Turkey is a democratic country with the rule of law, and that Turkish courts are independent.”

The official added: “No body, authority, office or person may issue orders or instructions to the courts or to judges in the exercise of their powers.”  Brunson, 50, had spent two years in custody. Though he was convicted of terror charges by a Turkish court, he was released from house arrest and allowed to leave Turkey. His lawyer said he was expected to return to the United States.

Related posts:

  1. US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist’s Disappearance
  2. Kanye West Delivers Jaw-Dropping Show In Oval Office
  3. Authorities Release Name Of McAllen Man Found Dead On South Padre Island Beach
  4. Search To Resume For Remaining 2 Swept Away In Texas Floods
Related Posts
US AND RUSSIAN ASTRONAUGHT REACH RUSSIA

US, Russian Astronauts Reach Russia After Emergency Landing

jsalinas 0
2000

US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist’s Disappearance

Zack Cantu 0
1509814219-4674

US Envoy: Continue Sanctions Until Russia Exits East Ukraine

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video