Home WORLD Turkey: Saudi’s Slaying Should Not Be Covered Up
Turkey: Saudi’s Slaying Should Not Be Covered Up
WORLD
0

Turkey: Saudi’s Slaying Should Not Be Covered Up

0
0
index
now viewing

Turkey: Saudi’s Slaying Should Not Be Covered Up

merlin_135547254_bb373142-1709-4141-8966-87d7122a4184-articleLarge
now playing

Trump Team Turns Over Written Answers To Mueller's Questions

interpol_russia_100_sqligalleryfullscreenimage
now playing

Russia Accepts Result Of Interpol Chief Election

MILITARY ON BORDER
now playing

Pentagon Says Troops At US Border To Cost About $210 Million

port-of-brownsville
now playing

Port Of Brownsville Hoping For Steel Mill Announcement Soon

ivanka and donald trump
now playing

President Trump Weighs in on Ivanka Emails

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

Airport Officials Advising Travelers To Get Early Start

ROMAIN LETTUCE
now playing

CDC Says Romaine Lettuce Is Not Safe To Eat

military on border
now playing

Troops Deployed To Southern Border To Be Home For Christmas

texas democrats
now playing

Campaign 2020 Already On The Texas Horizon

HIT AND RUN-3
now playing

Tow-Truck Driver Killed In Hit-And-Run

(AP) – Turkey’s foreign minister says the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be covered up for the sake of maintaining trade ties with Saudi Arabia.
Mevlut Cavusoglu also told Turkish journalists during a visit to Washington that Saudi Arabia’s cooperation over the investigation into the killing is not “at the desired level.” He added that Turkey would take formal steps to seek an international investigation if it reaches an “impasse” with Riyadh.
His comments came Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump made clear that the benefits of good relations with Saudi Arabia outweigh the possibility that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.
Cavusoglu said: “This is a humanitarian issue. It concerns a murder. It is not possible to say ‘our trade will increase, let’s cover this up, let’s ignore it.'”

No related posts.

Related Posts
interpol_russia_100_sqligalleryfullscreenimage

Russia Accepts Result Of Interpol Chief Election

Zack Cantu 0
INTERPOL

Russia Says Critics Politicizing Interpol

jsalinas 0
AFGHANISTAN MAP

Suicide Bomber Targets Clerics In Afghan Capital

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video