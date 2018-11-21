Turkey: Saudi’s Slaying Should Not Be Covered Up

(AP) – Turkey’s foreign minister says the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be covered up for the sake of maintaining trade ties with Saudi Arabia.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also told Turkish journalists during a visit to Washington that Saudi Arabia’s cooperation over the investigation into the killing is not “at the desired level.” He added that Turkey would take formal steps to seek an international investigation if it reaches an “impasse” with Riyadh.

His comments came Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump made clear that the benefits of good relations with Saudi Arabia outweigh the possibility that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

Cavusoglu said: “This is a humanitarian issue. It concerns a murder. It is not possible to say ‘our trade will increase, let’s cover this up, let’s ignore it.'”

