Home WORLD Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions
Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions
WORLD
0

Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions

0
0
1FCAD20A-FD38-426D-9EEA-9992C3C706F2_w1023_r1_s
now viewing

Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions

china-tariffs1
now playing

Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

920×920
now playing

Britain's May In Northern Ireland To Push Her Brexit Vision

download (7)
now playing

N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt

images
now playing

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

Stethoscope
now playing

Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

download (6)
now playing

Iowa Tornadoes Hit Unexpectedly, Causing Damage And Injuries

800 (4)
now playing

US, Allies Set To Evacuate Syrian Aid Workers From Southwest

800 (3)
now playing

Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident

1532074651108
now playing

Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn

(AP) – Turkey’s foreign ministry says it is monitoring American sanctions on Iran, following a meeting with visiting U.S. officials.

The ministry issued a statement Friday saying Turkish authorities are evaluating the sanctions and how they can impact Turkey.

In May, President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from a landmark nuclear pact reached in 2015 with Iran and restored harsh sanctions, seeking to limit its ability to sell oil and do business abroad.

Turkey, in the statement, said Iran was an “important neighbor” for “economic and commercial relations as well as our energy imports.”

Turkey imported 3 million tons of crude oil from Iran in the first four months of 2018, making up 55 percent of crude supplies and 27 percent of its total energy imports.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. If DNA Shows Health Risks, Most Want To Know
  3. Chinese President Visits UAE Amid Push To Increase Influence
  4. AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Decline This Week
Related Posts
920×920

Britain’s May In Northern Ireland To Push Her Brexit Vision

Roxanne Garcia 0
download (7)

N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt

Zack Cantu 0
800 (4)

US, Allies Set To Evacuate Syrian Aid Workers From Southwest

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video