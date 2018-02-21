Home WORLD Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive
Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive
WORLD
0

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

0
0
e6c20a70ea8b45da90640ee07aad7c63
now viewing

Turkey Vows To Press On With Syria Offensive

WireAP_4bfa320718ea435f8fb3da2605d3fe69_12x5_992 (1)
now playing

Florida Shooting Survivors In Capital, Demand Action On Guns

POLICE OFFICER KILLED POLICE DEATH
now playing

Officer Killed, Suspect Found Dead After Standoff

DRUG BUST
now playing

Police In Harlingen Report Major Drug Bust During Traffic Stop

US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now playing

Abbott Won't Say If He Voted For Incumbent Republicans

GAY SAME SEX WEDDING
now playing

Texas Same-Sex Couple Sues After Rejection As Foster Parents

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Texas Parole Board Recommends Killer Be Spared From Death

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Confidant To Testify Against Him

AFRICAN FROM UGANDA DEPORTE FROM ISRAEL
now playing

Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal

Anthony Borges
now playing

15-Year-Old Shot 5 Times Protecting Classmates Ffrom Gunfire

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' That Family's Profiting From Presidency

(AP) – The spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is determined to press ahead with its offensive to clear a Syrian enclave of Kurdish fighters despite an attempt by Syrian pro-government forces to enter the region.
Fighters loyal to Syria’s government entered the Afrin enclave late Tuesday to support of the Syrian Kurdish militia. They were repelled by Turkish shelling.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters Wednesday that the convoy of up to 50 vehicles had retreated east of Aleppo, adding: “It appears that their aim was a little bit of a show and a little bit of propaganda.”
The spokesman did not rule out new attempts by the group to enter Afrin but warned they would become a “legitimate target if they take sides” with the Kurdish fighters.
Turkey launched its operation on Jan. 20 to clear Afrin of Syrian Kurdish fighters who it regards as “terrorists” because of their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

Related posts:

  1. Teens Press For Gun Control Outside White House
Related Posts
BENJAMIN NETENYAHU

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Confidant To Testify Against Him

jsalinas 0
AFRICAN FROM UGANDA DEPORTE FROM ISRAEL

Migrant Deported By Israel Back To Africa Recounts Ordeal

jsalinas 0
SYRIA TURKEY BORDERS

New Strikes Kill 10 In Rebel-Held Suburbs Of Syrian Capital

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video