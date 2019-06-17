Turkey’s Erdogan Calls Ex-Leader Morsi ‘martyr’

(AP) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered his condolences to members of the Muslim Brotherhood and to the Egyptian people over the death of Egypt’s ousted President Mohammed Morsi.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Erdogan described Morsi as a “brother” and “martyr” while calling current President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who deposed him in 2013, “cruel.”

The 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session in his trial on espionage charges on Monday when he blacked out and then died. Erdogan, who had close ties to Morsi said: “May Allah have mercy on our brother, our martyr Morsi.” He added: “I offer my condolences to all of my brothers who walked the path with him. I offer my condolences to the Egyptian people.”