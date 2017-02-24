Home WORLD Turkey’s Military Says ‘achieved goals’ In Syria
Turkey’s Military Says ‘achieved goals’ In Syria
WORLD
0

Turkey’s Military Says ‘achieved goals’ In Syria

0
0
TURKISH TROOPS BATTLE IN SYRIA
now viewing

Turkey’s Military Says ‘achieved goals’ In Syria

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexican Town's Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
now playing

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

JC PENNEY
now playing

J.C. Penney To Close 13 To 14 Percent Of Stores

GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Giffords Urges Lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' Meet Voters

shooting-investigation
now playing

Gunman In Houston-Area Restaurant Shooting Dies Of Injuries

TEXAS UHLAND, Texas 430 ANIMALS IN HOUSE
now playing

High Levels Of Ammonia In Home Where Some 430 Animals Found

Jose Escobar
now playing

Texas Man Faces Deportation After Years Of Protected Status

VOTER-ID
now playing

Judge Denies Request To Delay Lawsuit Against Texas Voter ID

Brian Vigneault
now playing

Gamer Dies While Attempting 24-Hour Stream For Charity

FATAL SHOOTING
now playing

Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago

(AP) – Turkey’s chief of military staff says Turkey has “achieved the goals” it set for its military operation in northern Syria.  Gen. Hulusi Akar made the comment on Friday during a visit to the border with Syria, after Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces captured the town of al-Bab from Islamic State militants.  He did not say, however, if Turkey would end its operations in northern Syria or if it would move on to liberate other areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other government leaders have spoken of plans to move the Turkish forces toward the town of Manbij that is held by U.S.-backed forces that include Syrian Kurdish fighters in a bid to oust them from the area. Turkish leaders have also suggested that Turkish troops could take part in operations to liberate the Islamic State group’s stronghold in Raqqa.  Akar said that Turkey would provide “every kind of support” to help life in al-Bab return to normal and for the local population to return to their homes.

No related posts.

Related Posts
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Mexican Town’s Residents Kill 3 Men Accused Of Car Theft

jsalinas 0
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo

Paris Mayor Fires Back At Trump For Insulting Her City

jsalinas 0
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

UN Report Indicates Iran Is Honoring Its End Of Nuke Deal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video