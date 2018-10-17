Turkish investigators enter home of Saudi consul

(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America takes the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi “seriously.” Pompeo made the comments to journalists after leaving Turkey on Wednesday during a quick visit that included a talk with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Pompeo said Erdogan “made clear that the Saudis had cooperated with the investigation that the Turks are engaged in and they are going to share information.” Asked if he heard or asked to hear audio of Khashoggi’s alleged slaying, he said: “I don’t have anything to say about that.” A State Department spokeswoman later said Pompeo had not heard any such audio.

Pompeo stressed that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have important links, including working on countering Iran. However, he said: “If a country engages in activity that is unlawful, it’s unacceptable. No one is going to defend activity of that nature. They need to simply say what happened.”