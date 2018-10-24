Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

(AP) – Turkish media have published a security camera image allegedly showing a vehicle belonging to the Saudi Consulate “scouting” a forest in the outskirts of Istanbul before the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The image obtained by state television TRT and other media on Wednesday shows a black car with a diplomatic license plate at an entrance to Belgrade Forest. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Consulate officials had made “reconnaissance” trips to the forest as well as the city of Yalova a day before Khashoggi was killed, while Turkish officials have told the AP that investigators were looking into the possibility that the journalist’s remains may have been disposed at those two locations.

The photo was the latest in a string of images leaked by security officials to media organizations, in an apparent effort to exert pressure on Saudi officials.