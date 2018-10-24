Home WORLD Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest
Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest
WORLD
0

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

0
0
920×920
now viewing

Turkish Media Say Saudi Vehicle Scouted Forest

AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now playing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

Child Deaths Viral Outbreak
now playing

Another Child Dead Following Viral Outbreak At Rehab Center

MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN
now playing

NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

House Republican Leader Paul Ryan And GOP Leadership Address The Media After Weekly Party Conference
now playing

GOP Deplores Attempts 'to terrorize' Officials

METH BUST
now playing

McAllen Woman Nabbed In Huge Oklahoma Meth Bust

GOV ANDREW CUOMO
now playing

Suspicious Package Also Received At Governor Cuomo's NYC Office

Generic-High-School-Football-5
now playing

Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions

(AP) – Turkish media have published a security camera image allegedly showing a vehicle belonging to the Saudi Consulate “scouting” a forest in the outskirts of Istanbul before the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The image obtained by state television TRT and other media on Wednesday shows a black car with a diplomatic license plate at an entrance to Belgrade Forest.  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Consulate officials had made “reconnaissance” trips to the forest as well as the city of Yalova a day before Khashoggi was killed, while Turkish officials have told the AP that investigators were looking into the possibility that the journalist’s remains may have been disposed at those two locations.

The photo was the latest in a string of images leaked by security officials to media organizations, in an apparent effort to exert pressure on Saudi officials.

Related posts:

  1. Australia Considering Saudi Arms Sales Ban
  2. Pence: Saudi Murder Won’t Go Without US Response
Related Posts
VLAD PUTIN

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

jsalinas 0
NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

jsalinas 0
MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video