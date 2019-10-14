WORLD

Turkish President Says They Will Not Back Down Against Kurds

A Turkish forces tank is driven to its new position after was transported by truck, on a road towards the border with Syria in Sanliurfa province, . (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey says it will continue to fight against Kurdish forces despite Syrian government troops being sent to the border. President Tayyip Erdogan said the battle will continue until “ultimate victory” is achieved. He says they will not pay attention to threats and they are determined to “finish the job” they started.

Syrian and Russian troops are heading to the border to help the Kurds repel advancing Turkish forces. Meanwhile, approximately one-thousand U.S. troops will leave the area “as safely and quickly as possible,” per President Trump’s orders.

