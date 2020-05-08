Turner Comments On Abbott’s Decision Not To Jail Defiant Business Owners

Mayor Sylvester Turner disagrees with Gov. Greg Abbott’s view that Texas business owners who reopen early shouldn’t go to jail.

Abbott on Thursday modified his executive order concerning business closures to eliminate jail time for owners who open their doors sooner than the order allows. Abbott says it makes no sense to release criminals from jail to protect them from the pandemic, only to replace them with business owners.

Turner says an order with no enforcement mechanism isn’t really an order. But the executive order still allows for fines.