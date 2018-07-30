Turnout Low For Operation Lone Star, Officials Cite Jitters Over ‘ICE’ Presence

Fear of being detained and deported led to a significantly lower turnout during this year’s joint military-civilian medical exercise known as Operation Lone Star. That’s according to officials with the city of Mission and the La Joya school district, who tell the Progress Times newspaper that the persistent presence of ICE agents in the area deterred people from seeking the free medical services provided by Operation Lone Star.

Officials say two days into the operation last week, doctors and nurses at the Juarez-Lincoln High School site saw 374 people – dramatically lower than in past years. Officials say there were similar low turnouts at all six Operation Lone Star camps. The exercise is put together annually to provide training for potential public health emergencies, while providing free basic medical services to underserved areas of the Valley.