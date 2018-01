(Riverside, CA) — The Southern California couple accused of torturing and holding their 13 children captive for years say they’re not guilty. Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin is releasing more horrific details about the abuse. David and Louise Turpin yesterday plead not guilty to 75 felonies, including torture, child abuse and false imprisonment. The charges stem from the alleged abuse of their children in Perris. They’re due back in court on February 23rd.