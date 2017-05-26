Home WORLD Tusk Predicts ‘Most Challenging’ G-7 In Years
Tusk Predicts ‘Most Challenging’ G-7 In Years
Tusk Predicts 'Most Challenging' G-7 In Years

(AP) – The chairman of the European Union’s council says there is “no doubt that this will be the most challenging G-7 summit in years.”
President Donald Trump’s positions on the hot-button issues of climate change, trade and migration stand in contrast to many European leaders. And they threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies off its consensus game.
European Council President Donald Tusk says that leaders “sometimes have very different views” on topics such as climate change and trade. He says the European Union’s goal is to maintain the unity of the G-7 on “all fronts,” most importantly “defending the rules-based international order.”
He also says he agrees with Trump that the international community should be “tough, even brutal” on terrorism and the Islamic State group.
Tusk spoke at the start of a meeting of the Group of Seven democracies in Taormina, Sicily.

