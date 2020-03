Facebook is taking a pass on South by Southwest this year. The annual festival in Austin, Texas brings together some of the biggest names in technology, music and film. But this year coronavirus concerns are having a serious impact on would-be attendees.

Monday’s confirmation of Facebook’s no-show comes after Twitter announced over the weekend that it would be skipping the event out of the same concerns. South by Southwest is slated to run from Friday, March 13th through the 22nd.