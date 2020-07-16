NATIONAL

Twitter Hack Shuts Down National Weather Service Accounts During Severe Storms

A massive Twitter hack caused problems for a number of National Weather Service accounts for more than two hours last night as severe storms swept over the Midwest.

The agency uses the accounts to tweet potentially lifesaving content including weather warnings. But accounts from Weather Service offices across Missouri and Illinois were silent for about two and-a-half hours because of the cyberattack.

Twitter responded by temporarily shutting down all verified accounts, including the weather service.

