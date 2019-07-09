Twitter Ruling Disappoints Justice Department

(AP) – The Justice Department says it is exploring possible next steps after a federal appeals court ruled President Donald Trump can’t ban critics from his Twitter account. Justice Department spokesperson Kelly Laco said Tuesday that the agency is disappointed with the decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

A three-judge panel agreed with a lower court judge who said Trump violates the First Amendment when he blocks critics. But Laco says in an email that “President Trump’s decision to block users from his personal twitter account does not violate the First Amendment.”

The Knight First Amendment Institute brought the case. A staff attorney says about 75 individuals have been unblocked since the ruling. Attorney Katie Fallow says another 30 or so remain blocked, in part because the Justice Department has required individuals to cite the offending tweet.