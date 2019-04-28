Twitter Terror: Arrests Prompt Concern Over Online Extremism

(AP) – Charges that three young men and a 16-year-old plotted to attack a Muslim settlement in upstate New York are raising difficult questions about technology’s role in exposing young people to ideology.

The arrests in January came two years after one 19-year-old suspect began using his social media accounts to call for a revolution, with Muslims as one of his targets. The four are accused of plotting against Islamberg in Delaware County, New York. Beyond this case, the spread of extremist ideology online has sparked growing concern.

Google and Facebook executives went before the House Judiciary Committee this month to answer questions about their platforms’ role in feeding hate crime and white nationalism. And Twitter announced new rules last fall prohibiting the use of “dehumanizing language” that risks “normalizing serious violence.”