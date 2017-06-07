Two Arrests Prompt Probe Into Child Trafficking In Willacy County

Is there a child trafficking ring operating in Willacy County? That’s what local and federal authorities are looking into following the arrests of a Raymondville man and woman on child prostitution and sexual assault charges. 30-year-old Monica Garcia is charged with sex trafficking, compelling prostitution, and child sexual assault. 77-year-old Raul Arevalo is charged with child sexual assault. The two were taken into custody following an investigation that began when an undocumented teenager went to police claiming she was being forced into having sex. Police suspect there may be more victims and have called in the FBI to lead the investigation.