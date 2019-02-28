Two Charged In Years-Long Valley Medicaid Fraud Scheme

A health care fraud indictment has been handed up against two Valley residents accused of bilking Texas Medicaid out of more than $850,000. 46-year-old Everado Villareal and 38-year-old Delilah Rae Robles are accused of submitting falsified reimbursement claims for durable medical equipment supplies that were never delivered to Medicaid patients.

Villareal was the owner and operator of the now-defunct Durable Medical Supply Depot in Elsa, and Robles was employed as a biller. Federal prosecutors say the two ran the fraud scheme for four years from 2010 through 2014. Both are in custody and are to make their initial federal court appearance Friday.