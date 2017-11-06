Two-Deputy Prisoner Transport Policy To Be Immediately Enforced

Even acknowledging a shortage of manpower, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says he is immediately re-enforcing the policy requiring two deputies while transporting a prisoner out of the jail. He also says it may be time to install a metal detector near the outside door.

Lucio made the announcement during a news conference providing details of a jail escapee’s deadly rampage last Thursday. 38-year-old Miguel Diaz Garcia was being taken to a dentist in Brownsville, but by only one detention officer. Garcia was able to slip out of his shackles, overpower the jailer, and slash him with a shank that wasn’t detected in the required pat-down. Garcia then grabbed the jailer’s gun, ran and burst into a nearby home, where he shot and killed a man and stole his car.

Garcia led officers on a high-speed chase to San Benito, where he was surrounded, came out shooting, and was shot and killed by law officers. The wounded detention officer continues to recover from slash wounds to his neck.