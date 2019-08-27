Two Men Arraigned In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Wreck

Two men have pleaded not guilty to their alleged roles in an immigrant smuggling run that claimed the lives of two San Juan residents. 19-year-old Jesus Eduardo Estrada was arraigned Monday on two counts of murder. 27-year-old Humberto Garcia was arraigned on a charge of engaging in organized crime.

As reported by the McAllen Monitor, the charges date back to March 13th when authorities tried to pull over a Ford Expedition carrying six undocumented immigrants. Estrada, who was behind the wheel, sped away heading east on Expressway 83, but he lost control, veered into the westbound lanes, and plowed into a Nissan sedan near La Joya. The crash killed 45-year-old Leonel Martinez and 69-year-old Aurora Chavez of San Juan. The six immigrants in the SUV were all seriously injured. Estrada was able to escape but was arrested days later, as was Garcia.