Home LOCAL Two More Suspects Named In McAllen Murder
Two More Suspects Named In McAllen Murder
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Two More Suspects Named In McAllen Murder

0
0
homicide-investigation-murder-investigation
now viewing

Two More Suspects Named In McAllen Murder

TEXAS
now playing

Texas House Votes To Restrict Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Body Of Infant Found In Locked Closet

burglary
now playing

Accused Burglar Doesn't Flush Toilet, Leaves DNA For Police

BRUSSELS SHOOTING
now playing

Report: Brussels Police Open Fire On Car In Molenbeek Suburb

NORTH KOREA MISSILE THREAT
now playing

Report: US Assesses North Korea Can Fit Nuke Inside A Missile

TEXAS FLOODS
now playing

Torrential Rains Bring Widespread Flooding

prison-generic
now playing

Judge Weighs Texas' Plan To Move Inmates From Hot Prison

DEMOCRATIC PARTY LOGO DEMOCRATS
now playing

A New Low: Texas Democrats Don't Have Candidate For Governor

PoliceLights
now playing

Slain Officer's Brother Says He Had 'dream job'

lawsuit
now playing

Pharr Joins McAllen In Lawsuit Against New State 'Public Property Law'

A fourth person has been charged with capital murder, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect on the same charge, in the killing of a man found dead in a central McAllen neighborhood.

The new developments come days after McAllen police arrested three suspects for their roles in the shooting death of Nicholas Bazan more than a month-and-a-half ago. His body was found in the 1400 block of Vine Avenue.

The latest suspect in custody is 34-year-old Monica Ann Gomez. She’s being held, along with her alleged accomplices in the Hidalgo County jail on a $1 million bond. Police are working to turn up 49-year-old Avero Alaniz.

Investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the motive behind Bazan’s murder, and what the relationship was between the victim and the suspects.

Related posts:

  1. Suspect In Missouri Cop Killing Charged With Murder
  2. Pharr Joins McAllen In Lawsuit Against New State ‘Public Property Law’
  3. Reward Offered For Information On Rio Grande City Teen’s Disappearance
  4. Spin-Off Investigation Nabs Starr County Juvenile Probation Officer
Related Posts
TEXAS

Texas House Votes To Restrict Insurance Coverage Of Abortion

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA MISSILE THREAT

Report: US Assesses North Korea Can Fit Nuke Inside A Missile

jsalinas 0
lawsuit

Pharr Joins McAllen In Lawsuit Against New State ‘Public Property Law’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video