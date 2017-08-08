Two More Suspects Named In McAllen Murder

A fourth person has been charged with capital murder, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect on the same charge, in the killing of a man found dead in a central McAllen neighborhood.

The new developments come days after McAllen police arrested three suspects for their roles in the shooting death of Nicholas Bazan more than a month-and-a-half ago. His body was found in the 1400 block of Vine Avenue.

The latest suspect in custody is 34-year-old Monica Ann Gomez. She’s being held, along with her alleged accomplices in the Hidalgo County jail on a $1 million bond. Police are working to turn up 49-year-old Avero Alaniz.

Investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the motive behind Bazan’s murder, and what the relationship was between the victim and the suspects.