Two More Valley Cities Pass Sweeping Public Smoking Bans

Weslaco and Donna have become the latest cities in the Valley to pass sweeping public smoking restrictions. City commissioners this week approved comprehensive ordinances that prohibit smoking inside all public buildings, within 120 feet of a public building, and at almost all outdoor public areas – including parks. Both Weslaco and Donna are giving businesses four months to do what they need to do to before starting enforcement measures.

The two cities adopted regulations recommended by the local Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition, which cites the danger of being exposed to secondhand smoke. The group has been successful in persuading six other Valley cities to pass similar public smoking bans.

