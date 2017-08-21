Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash

Brownsville police are investigating to determine if any charges are warranted following a grisly 3-vehicle crash that killed two people Monday afternoon.

The victims, a man and woman, were in a Ford Expedition towing another vehicle on the northbound Expressway 77 frontage road – when the tow rope snapped. The two got out to try to refasten the rope when a pickup truck plowed into the back of the car. The man and woman were crushed between the car and the SUV, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims, and it’s not known yet if the pickup driver will face charges.