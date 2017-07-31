Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

Two suspects are now jailed and facing charges of murder in the shooting death of a man at a home in southwest Edinburg.

Police responded to the home on the 1000 block of Tori Lane early Saturday morning and found a man in front of the house who had been shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A short investigation led officers to serve a search warrant at a home in McAllen. Authorities aren’t yet releasing the names of the victim or suspects, nor what prompted the deadly gunfire.