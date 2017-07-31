Home LOCAL Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting
Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting
Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

Two Suspects Facing Murder Charges In Edinburg Shooting

Evidence Sought In Auto-Pedestrian Accident Involving Deputy Constable

White House Says Kelly Has 'full authority'

Brouhaha! NJ Gov Christie Confronts Cubs Fan At Brewers Game; Watch Video

Kentucky Doctor Delivers Baby Before Giving Birth Herself

New TSC President On Board

US VP Wants Better Relations With Russia

Study Says Films Exclude Women, Hispanics

Afghanistan Says 2 Iraq Embassy Staff Killed

VP Pence Assures Baltics Of Protection

Election Council Says 8M Voted To Create Venezuelan Assembly

Two suspects are now jailed and facing charges of murder in the shooting death of a man at a home in southwest Edinburg.

Police responded to the home on the 1000 block of Tori Lane early Saturday morning and found a man in front of the house who had been shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

A short investigation led officers to serve a search warrant at a home in McAllen. Authorities aren’t yet releasing the names of the victim or suspects, nor what prompted the deadly gunfire.

