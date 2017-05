Two bank robbery suspects are under arrest following a heist at an IBC bank branch in McAllen Monday morning. Officers responded to a robbery call from the IBC bank at North 10th and Jonquil at 9:30.

Police say a suspect walked in, demanded money, then fled in a vehicle. About a half-hour later, there was a car crash in Pharr. Officers quickly learned that was the vehicle that sped away from the bank, and two suspects were taken into custody. It’s not clear how much money was recovered.