Two Suspended Brownsville Cops Win Reinstatement

Two Brownsville police officers suspended nearly a year ago are back at work.

Under a settlement reached with the city of Brownsville, the two officers were reinstated at their current ranks and will be paid for the time they were suspended. Sergeant Luis Nino and Lieutenant Kirk Massey had fought back, claiming former police chief Orlando Rodriguez fired them in retaliation for their union activity. Nino was the president of the Brownsville Police Officers Association and Massey was the vice president.

The head of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas says the two officers had been persecuted only because of their union affiliation.