Two Women Jailed For Two Robberies At Edinburg Bank

Two Edinburg women remain behind bars, accused in two nighttime robberies at the Chase Bank branch in Edinburg. The women were arrested early Monday morning, hours after Edinburg police responded to the most recent robbery late Sunday night.

Officers had stopped a car that matched a description and arrested Ashanti Slater and Isis Wallace, both 18, on misdemeanor marijuana possession charges. Further investigation found them to be suspects in the Sunday night robbery and another at the same bank on the night of August 24th.