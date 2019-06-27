Two-Year-Old Struck By Ball Suffered Fractured Skull

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. Attorney Richard Mithoff on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 provided the first update by the girl's family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game. Mithoff says the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He says she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, file photo, a young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Houston. Attorney Richard Mithoff on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 provided the first update by the girl's family on her condition since she was hit during the May 29 game. Mithoff says the girl had bleeding and swelling in her brain as well as a brain contusion after she was hit. He says she had a seizure after she was hospitalized and is taking medication to prevent more seizures. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A two-year-old girl who was hit by a foul ball in Houston is recovering from a fractured skull among other injuries.

The family issued a release Wednesday detailing the girl’s injuries suffered when she was hit by a foul ball off the bat of the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. during a game against the Astros on May 29th. Her progress will be updated in July, according to the release.

The family has retained an attorney but has not filed a lawsuit against the Astros.