TX Gov: Don't Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack
TX Gov: Don’t Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack
TEXAS
TX Gov: Don’t Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

Gov Greg Abbott at santa fe school shooting scene
TX Gov: Don’t Jump To Conclusions After HS Attack

Trump Orders US Flags Flown At Half-Mast

Sophomore Baseball Player Wounded In School Shooting

Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

Donna School District Says 2 Staffers On Administrative Leave

Cuban Media: Boeing 737 Crashes

UPDATE: 10 Killed In Texas HS Attack

AP Source: Texas School Shooting Suspect IDed

Light Coats Of Gritty Ash Fall Near Erupting Hawaii Volcano

AP Exclusive: California Judge In Rape Case Has No Regrets

(Santa Fe, TX) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott does not want people to jump to conclusions on possible political solutions following a deadly attack at a high school.

The governor told reporters Friday everyone needs to be patient after nine students and a teacher were killed inside Santa Fe High School.

Abbott says the shooter was interested in taking his own life after the attack but told police he didn’t have the courage to do so. He also released some details on explosives found at the school, including a Molotov cocktail and a device with CO2.

The shooter apparently got the shotgun and revolver used in the attack by his father, although Abbott isn’t sure if they were stolen. One to two persons of interest are being interviewed by law enforcement.

