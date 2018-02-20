Home TEXAS TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed
TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed

0
0
GREG ABBOTT
now viewing

TX Gov: Federal Background Check Database Should Be Fixed

MOTORCYCLE
now playing

McAllen Man Charged In Motorcyclist's Death

south padre island texas
now playing

Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks

DRUG CARTELS GUN BATTLES MEXIO VIOLENCE MEXICO
now playing

Gulf Cartel Boss Captured In Mexican State Bordering Texas

EGYPT GAZA BORDER OPENED TEMPORARILY
now playing

Egypt Opens Border With Gaza Temporarily

Alex van der Zwaan
now playing

Law Firm Says It Fired Van der Zwaan Last Year

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Police Name Netanyahu Associates In Israeli Corruption Probe

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Donald Trump Jr. Arrives In India To Help Sell Apartments

PEANUTS
now playing

Preventive Treatment For Peanut Allergies Succeeds In Study

Queen Elizabeth II makes first visit to London Fashion Week
now playing

Queen Elizabeth II Makes First Visit To London Fashion Week

FLORIDA SHOOTING AND SOCIAL MEDIA
now playing

Florida School Shooting Unfolded Instantly On Social Media

(Austin, TX) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants the federal government to fix the background check database for gun buyers. He told reporters today the status quo was unacceptable, and wanted local officials to be able to put information in the database.

Abbott also wants a discussion on how mental health issues could lead to mass shootings, but noted not everyone with mental health issues will become violent. The governor declined to answer questions on whether new gun control measures would reduce violence.

Related posts:

  1. Doctors Blast Trump’s Mental Illness Focus To Fight Violence
  2. Official Asks NRA To Move May Convention Elsewhere
  3. WH: President Open To Improving Background Checks
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
south padre island texas

Preliminary Cruise Ship Study Gives South Padre Island High Marks

jsalinas 0
TEENS IN FLORIDA PROTESTING FOR GUN CONTROL

Fighting Gun Violence After Shooting Gives Teens Purpose

jsalinas 0
TEXAS DPS CAR TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETEY

Man Shot By Texas Trooper Dies, Wounded Officer Recovering

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video