TX Governor Rolls Out School Safety Policy Plan
TX Governor Rolls Out School Safety Policy Plan

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
TX Governor Rolls Out School Safety Policy Plan

Governor Greg Abbott is rolling out a 40-page plan he hopes will make schools and communities safer.

Abbott told reporters in North Texas today the plan includes increasing law enforcement presence at schools, including adding schools to routine officer patrols. The governor also wants to increase school marshals per campus with the focus on hiring veterans for the jobs. He also endorsed a plan to install shooter alarms on schools, which would be separate from fire alarms.

Abbott is hoping to expand a project based at Texas Tech that connects students to mental health counselors, and expand campus Crime Stopper programs. The suggestions are happening almost two weeks after eight students and two teachers were killed in an attack at Santa Fe High School.

