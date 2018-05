(Galveston, TX) — The attorney for a Texas Gulf Coast teen accused of killing ten people at a high school is denying claims the shooting was motivated by a rejected date.

Nicholas Poehl told reporters today there’s no evidence Shana Fisher was shot to death at Santa Fe High last Friday because she spurned Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ advances.

Fisher’s mother had claimed the 16-year-old rejected a request for a date multiple times. Poehl says there’s still no real motive in the attack.