A person stands near the scene of a church shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

There is no ongoing threat after a church shooting left one dead and another injured in Texas according to police. The gunman entered the West Freeway Church of Christ near Fort Worth and opened fire.

Parishioners reacted and quickly returned fire, killing the suspect. The person injured is fighting for their life. Local police and the FBI are trying to find the motive behind the attack.