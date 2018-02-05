Ty Cobb, Trump’s Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring

(AP) – The White House lawyer Ty Cobb is retiring at the end of the month. Cobb has been the point person for the President Donald Trump’s White House regarding special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Cobb had been discussing his retirement for several weeks. She says Cobb informed White House chief of staff John Kelly last week that he would retire at the end of May. Cobb’s retirement comes as the president’s personal legal team has been negotiating the terms of a possible sit-down between Trump and Mueller’s team.