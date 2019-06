An Iranian navy boat sprays water to extinguish a fire on an oil tanker in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz came under a suspected attack Thursday, setting one of them ablaze in the latest mysterious assault targeting vessels in a region crucial to global energy supplies amid heightened tension between Iran and the U.S. (AP Photo/Tasnim News Agency)

An Iranian navy boat sprays water to extinguish a fire on an oil tanker in the sea of Oman, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz came under a suspected attack Thursday, setting one of them ablaze in the latest mysterious assault targeting vessels in a region crucial to global energy supplies amid heightened tension between Iran and the U.S. (AP Photo/Tasnim News Agency)

Britain is backing the U.S. claim that Iran is behind yesterday’s attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. U.K.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says his country will make its own assessment, but there’s no reason not to believe the conclusion coming from the U.S.

Video has been released by the U.S. military that appears to show an Iranian navy boat removing an unexploded mine from a Japanese-owned tanker.