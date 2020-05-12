U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds To Flyover Central Texas Hospitals

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds plan a flyover in Central Texas to honor coronavirus emergency first responders and health care workers.

The formation of F-16s, also known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, will conduct the flyover of the San Antonio and Austin area hospitals and health care centers.

The flyover is this Wednesday, May 13th starting in the San Antonio area at 1:30-p.m. The six F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly in precise formation during the event. Find out more online on the AFThunderbirds Facebook page.