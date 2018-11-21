Home NATIONAL U.S. Airports Brace For Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
U.S. Airports Brace For Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

U.S. Airports Brace For Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

0
0
holiday travel
now viewing

U.S. Airports Brace For Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Report: Trump Asked Lawyers Ordering Prosecution Of Comey, Clinton

migrants at fence wall military
now playing

Report: Troops Might Do Medical Screenings On Migrants

california wildfire
now playing

Over 800 Missing From Camp Fire

laguna atascosa
now playing

Gulf Spill Settlement Money To Fund Two Big Conservation Projects In The Lower Valley

Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez
now playing

Border Patrol Agent Acquitted In Mexican Teen's 2012 Death

UK POLICE EUROPEAN POLICE GENERIC
now playing

UK Police Arrest 2, Rescue 17 In Anti-Slavery Swoop

Interpol’s Secretary General Jurgen Stock
now playing

Interpol Chief: Neutrality Key To Organization

Chief Justice John Roberts
now playing

Roberts Criticizes Trump For "Obama judge" Asylum Comment

6 suffer minor injuries in Texas commuter train, truck wreck
now playing

6 Suffer Minor Injuries In Texas Commuter Train, Truck Wreck

JUAN LOPEZ CHICAGO GUNMAN AT HOSPITAL
now playing

Hospital Gunman Fired At Least 30 Times Before Killing Self

The roads and skies are jam packed with holiday travelers. About 30 million Americans are traveling through the nation’s airports, setting a record for the 12-day Thanksgiving period.

Among the busiest airports is Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport with an estimated three million people passing through November 16th and the 26th. Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports are expecting more than two million travelers over the next seven days, an increase of nearly five and a half percent from last year.

New York’s JFK, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orlando, Denver International and LAX are all handling huge crowds as the mad Thanksgiving travel dash continues.

Related posts:

  1. Troopers Urge Thanksgiving Holiday Safe Travel
  2. Airport Officials Advising Travelers To Get Early Start
  3. 6 Suffer Minor Injuries In Texas Commuter Train, Truck Wreck
  4. CDC Says Romaine Lettuce Is Not Safe To Eat
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

Report: Trump Asked Lawyers Ordering Prosecution Of Comey, Clinton

jsalinas 0
migrants at fence wall military

Report: Troops Might Do Medical Screenings On Migrants

jsalinas 0
california wildfire

Over 800 Missing From Camp Fire

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video