U.S. Airports Brace For Record Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

The roads and skies are jam packed with holiday travelers. About 30 million Americans are traveling through the nation’s airports, setting a record for the 12-day Thanksgiving period.

Among the busiest airports is Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport with an estimated three million people passing through November 16th and the 26th. Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports are expecting more than two million travelers over the next seven days, an increase of nearly five and a half percent from last year.

New York’s JFK, Dallas/Fort Worth, Orlando, Denver International and LAX are all handling huge crowds as the mad Thanksgiving travel dash continues.