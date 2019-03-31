U.S. Border, Immigration Officials Call For Stronger Leadership From Washington Amid Current Migrant Influx

Much of the attention surrounding the recent releases of Central American migrants by the Border Patrol has now shifted to Brownsville.

As of Saturday, the Border Patrol had released an estimated 850 migrant families into downtown Brownsville from its Ursula Central Processing Center in McAllen. That’s prompting the Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, like the Catholic Charities’ respite center in McAllen, to put out a plea for more volunteers and relief supplies to handle the ongoing influx. Also over the weekend, ICE said it will be making separate space at its Family Detention Center in Karnes City to hold about 700 women.

Meanwhile, CBP and ICE officials are crying out for policymakers in Washington to change current immigration laws. Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello wants more funding for immigration officers and judges to expedite the asylum process, more funding for additional bed space, and policy changes to allow migrant families to be held longer.