U.S.-Born Drug Cartel Leader In Mexico Sentenced To U.S. Prison

A Laredo native who rose to the top ranks of a Mexican drug cartel has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in a U.S. prison on drug and money laundering charges. The punishment against 44-year-old Edgar Valdez Villarreal, known as “La Barbie”, was handed down Monday in federal court in Atlanta. Valdez was also ordered to forfeit $192 million.

As the one-time head of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, Valdez sent truckloads of cocaine from Mexico to the eastern U.S., and shipped millions of dollars in illegal drug cash back to Mexico. He was arrested in Mexico in 2010 and was extradited to the U.S. in September 2015. He pleaded guilty four months later to charges of conspiring to smuggle and transport cocaine and to laundering the illicit profits.