Home TEXAS U.S.-Born Drug Cartel Leader In Mexico Sentenced To U.S. Prison
U.S.-Born Drug Cartel Leader In Mexico Sentenced To U.S. Prison
TEXAS
0

U.S.-Born Drug Cartel Leader In Mexico Sentenced To U.S. Prison

0
0
Edgar Valdez Villarreal
now viewing

U.S.-Born Drug Cartel Leader In Mexico Sentenced To U.S. Prison

immigrant family
now playing

Hidalgo County Commission Goes On Record Opposed To Immigrant Family Separations

north korea and united states kim jun um and donald trump
now playing

Trump And Kim Jong Un To Meet 1 On 1

BODY FOUND
now playing

Harlingen Man Found Dead Near City's Nature Park

MIGRANTS
now playing

Italy, Malta Agree To Help Name Missing Migrants

WRITING PERSON WRITING
now playing

Poll: Americans Want More Of What Journalists Want To Report

Rex_Pope_Francis_Apostolic_Journey_t_9330470L
now playing

Pope Begins Purge In Chile Church Over Sex Abuse Scandal

NET NEUTRALITY
now playing

Your Internet Use Could Change As 'net neutrality' Ends

SPAIN AFRICAN MIGRANTS AQUARIUS SHIP
now playing

Migrant Rescue Ship Faces Hurdles Reaching Spain

CYBER ATTACKS
now playing

US Hits Russian Firms With Sanctions, Citing Cyberattacks

VOTE ELECTION DAY
now playing

Supreme Court Allows Ohio Voter Purge

A Laredo native who rose to the top ranks of a Mexican drug cartel has been sentenced to nearly 50 years in a U.S. prison on drug and money laundering charges.  The punishment against 44-year-old Edgar Valdez Villarreal, known as “La Barbie”, was handed down Monday in federal court in Atlanta. Valdez was also ordered to forfeit $192 million.

As the one-time head of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, Valdez sent truckloads of cocaine from Mexico to the eastern U.S., and shipped millions of dollars in illegal drug cash back to Mexico.   He was arrested in Mexico in 2010 and was extradited to the U.S. in September 2015. He pleaded guilty four months later to charges of conspiring to smuggle and transport cocaine and to laundering the illicit profits.

Related posts:

  1. No New Sentencing Hearing In Fajitagate Scandal
  2. Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
  3. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  4. 21-Year-Old Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Father
Related Posts
f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN

3 Dead, 3 Injured In Central Texas Crash

jsalinas 0
SUPREME COURT

Condemned Killer Of Boy, 9, Loses US Supreme Court Appeal

jsalinas 0
DEADLY SHOOTING

21-Year-Old Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Father

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video