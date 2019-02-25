U.S. Census Bureau Hiring In The Valley

The U.S. Census Bureau wants to hire people from the Rio Grande Valley for area census duties.

The agency is working with local officials in Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties to do a better job of visitation and data gathering for the upcoming census. In the past, out of towners who worked for the Bureau were not as effective as local officials would have liked because of their unfamiliarity with the Valley’s population distribution particularly in hard to navigate rural areas.

Those Valley residents interested in a Census Bureau job can find out the details online at Recruitment-dot-2020Census-dot-Gov.