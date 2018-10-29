Home WORLD U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize
U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize
WORLD
0

U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

0
0
NORTH KOREA
now viewing

U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

military generic along border
now playing

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

PET of the Week.00_11_10_24.Still007
now playing

Drew #POTW Oct. 29

south padre island texas
now playing

Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

MIGRATN CARAVAN
now playing

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: Shooting 'an attack on all people'

cnn
now playing

Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted

military troops on border
now playing

Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

Robert Bowers
now playing

Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing

julie-fine-ken-paxton_1200x675_939904067688
now playing

Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment

North Korea must continue to take steps towards denuclearizing before achieving a “shared goal” of ending the Korean War.

A US envoy recently in Seoul to meet with South Korean officials says the US and North Korea are working to decide which should come first — work towards total denuclearization or official ending the Korean War. The conflict was fought from 1950 to 1953 when an armistice was signed to end the war, but not a peace treaty.

During a June summit with President Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed he would denuclearize the country, but the US is unimpressed with the slow speed of scrapping its nuclear arsenal.

No related posts.

Related Posts
POPE FRANCIS

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

jsalinas 0
MIGRATN CARAVAN

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

jsalinas 0
MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE

Mexican Army Finds Stash Of Ammo And Gear

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video