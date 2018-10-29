U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

North Korea must continue to take steps towards denuclearizing before achieving a “shared goal” of ending the Korean War.

A US envoy recently in Seoul to meet with South Korean officials says the US and North Korea are working to decide which should come first — work towards total denuclearization or official ending the Korean War. The conflict was fought from 1950 to 1953 when an armistice was signed to end the war, but not a peace treaty.

During a June summit with President Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed he would denuclearize the country, but the US is unimpressed with the slow speed of scrapping its nuclear arsenal.