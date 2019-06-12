U.S. Death Rates From Suicides, Drug Overdoses, Alcohol Hit All-Time High

More Americans are dying by suicide, drug overdoses and alcohol than every before.

A report out today says the rates of so-called deaths of despair are at an all-time high. The authors of the study say the highest death rates from drug overdose are in the mid-Atlantic states of West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Death rates from suicide and alcohol also show a regional skew. People in Montana, the Dakotas, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Oregon die at higher rates by suicide or alcohol than from drugs. The study was conducted by the health care advocacy foundation Commonwealth Fund.