U.S. Marshals Searching For Fugitive Militia Member With Ties To The Valley

A statewide search is on for a Texas militia member who’d been convicted on weapons charges in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Brownsville Herald reports U.S. Marshals are looking for Kevin Massey, who in 2015 was found guilty in Brownsville federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from federal prison in 2018 after serving 2-1/2 years of a 3-year sentence. But authorities say Massey failed to abide by the conditions of his release and is now considered an armed and dangerous fugitive.

The 53-year-old Massey had been arrested around this time five years ago after Border Patrol agents encountered him south of Brownsville. He was found in possession of firearms and ammunition – a violation of his parole stemming from a previous felony conviction. Massey had come to the Valley as part of an armed civilian group in 2014 in response to the initial surge of Central Americans to the U.S.

photo courtesy of The Dallas Morning News