U.S. and Mexican authorities are working together to crack down on a powerful Mexican drug cartel.

At the Justice Department today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the CJNG and other cartels are taking advantage of a “porous” border to ship tons of illicit drugs into the U.S. Sessions said CJNG is doing “unimaginable damage” to the U.S. He announced indictments against 45 CJNG leaders.

Sessions also called on Congress to approve money for a massive wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.